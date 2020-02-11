REAMES, DAVID III

REAMES, David H. III, 69, of Ruther Glen, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his home. Born in Virginia, he was the son of the late Dr. David H. Reames Jr. and Dorothy Reames. David was a member and trustee of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. David had worked at Richmond Memorial Hospital and retired in August 2015 from St. Mary's Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Janet Reames; a son, Aaron Charles Reames; aunt, Laura Mae Martin; and his stepmother, Nona Phillips. He was preceded in death by his brother, Reid B. Reames. A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Road, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's UMC, P.O. Box 443, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546 or Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 201, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online condolences may be made to www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DAVID REAMES, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.