REAMEY, Linda Callahan, age 75, of Chase City, Va., a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Aaron Callahan; sons, Dwight Andrew Reamey and Vincent Craig Reamey; and brother, J. Paul Callahan. Linda is survived by her mother, Edith R. Callahan; husband, Kenneth N. Reamey; daughter, Teresa L. Custalow (Howard); son, Clint A. Reamey; grandchildren, Tiffany Redman (Malik), Ryan Custalow (Ashley), Joshua Custalow (Monika), Ashleigh Reamey, Briar Reamey, Aaron Reamey, Nathan Reamey and Jasmine Reamey; and great-grandchildren, Maximus and Moredekai Redman, Windsor and Wyatt Custalow, Jace Custalow, Jaleena Lewis and Jamerson and Lucas Hernandez. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth C. Callahan (Mattie); sisters, Phyllis C. Jennings and Billy Jo Conner (Donnie); and a great number of family and friends. She loved everyone she met and always cherished time with her family. She owned and operated Lin's Treasure's Thrift Shop in South Hill, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church, 11650 Highway Forty Seven, Chase City, Va. 23924. In lieu of flowers, the family request you make donations in her honor to Easters Church Cemetery Fund, 2779 Easters Road, Boydton, Va. 23917. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com.