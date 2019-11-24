REARDON, Larry, 76, passed away in his home in Carysbrook, Virginia, on November 21, 2019. He was born in Washington, D.C., on September 17, 1943, to Agnes and Harold Reardon. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Snead Reardon; daughter, Michelle and son-in-law, Christopher Graham; daughter, Cheryl Reardon; and son, Kent Reardon. Also surviving Larry are his brother, Donald Reardon; grandsons, Tyler Graham, Quintin Christmas, Trey Christmas; and granddaughter, Megan Graham; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Beverly Chew, Carol Lee Fulcher and Jacqueline Newell. An accomplished tradesman, he worked most recently with his grandson, Tyler, as an electrician. Larry was an avid sports fan, where he could be seen (and heard) at many local sporting events, particularly Fluvanna, Louisa and Buckingham County sports. Larry also enjoyed drag racing, outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing and western movies. The family will receive friends on Sunday, between 4 and 6 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Virginia. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, November 25, at Bethel Baptist Church in Palmyra, Virginia at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local SPCA or Fluvanna County Rescue Squad.View online memorial