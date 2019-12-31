REARDON, Michael "Mickey," 79, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Margaret, Mary Elizabeth, John, Patricia, Frances X. and Timothy. He was born October 20, 1940, in Harrisburg, Pa., and graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School. He served four years in the Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife, Victoria, of 55 years; his three children, Kelly (David) Uustalu, Rebecca (Robert) Stevens, Michael (Kelli) Reardon; five grandchildren, Brittany, Elizabeth, Rachel, Tanner, Natalie; and two great-grandchildren, Kevin and Serenity; his brother, Patrick Reardon of Camp Hill, Pa.; and sister, Joan Butler of Chester, Va. Michael retired from the trucking industry, where he worked in California and Virginia. He loved 1950s music and cars. He was known for his generosity, quick wit and humor. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020, 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 440 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. His funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Park at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bishop McDevitt High School, 1 Crusader Way, Harrisburg, Pa. 17111.

