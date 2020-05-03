REDD, Jeffrey "Chip" Lewis, 66, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on April 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 20, 1954, in Powhatan, Va. He is survived by his wife, Glenna Y. Redd; daughter, Summer R. Bass (Mike); son, Joel A. Redd (Katie); stepdaughter, April Christensen; six grandchildren, Shannon Bass, Amber, Jeremey, Autumn and Zeanna Redd and Leah Christensen; and one great-grandchild, Layton Bass. He is also survived by one brother, Jay Redd (Kathy). Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. May he rest in peace.

