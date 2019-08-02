REDD, Warren L., 84, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019. Born December 13, 1934, he was the son of the late Grace and Forrest Redd Sr. His brother, Forrest Redd Jr., also predeceased him. Warren is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Mary Kay Redd; his beloved son, David Brian Redd; and his only grandchild, Morgan Noel Redd, who stole her "Deda's" heart the moment she was born. Also surviving are his sisters, Joan Beck (Allen), Patricia Peay and Carolyn Adkins; brother-in-law, Bill Gallasch and his wife, Ceci; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. An honorable man and true gentleman, he cherished his family and friends. He was kindhearted, with a quick and easy wit and strong work ethic. A master "jack of all trades," it was his great joy to give his time and talents to help others. He was a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 186. The family wishes to thank his caregivers and the staff of Encompass Health Hospice for their compassionate care and concern. Deepest gratitude to Jena Melendez, his kind, gentle and tireless "angel." A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, Glen Allen, Va.View online memorial