REDDICK, Diane Ledra Holland, 67, of Glen Allen, Va., transitioned to her new home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Diane was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Y. Reddick. She is survived by her devoted husband, James A. Reddick; her loving daughter, Danielle Z. Couram; and her three grandsons, Justen, Kyree and Zyeir. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where the family will receive friends on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial