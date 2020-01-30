REDDICK, JAMES

REDDICK, Deacon James Arthur, 72, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Reddick; and daughter, Dawn Reddick. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Theresa Watts, Michele Swindell (Fred), Danielle Couram (Jamar) and April Collier (Vernon); siblings, Shirley Reddick, Beverly Hersey, Roy (Shelby) and Leon Reddick; sister-in-law, Willette J. Holland; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020. Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at First Union Baptist Church, 6231 Pole Green Road. Interment in the church cemetery.View online memorial
