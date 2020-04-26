REDFORD, Bernita "Bernie," a longtime resident of Crewe, Virginia, died April 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Vincent, of 17 years; and her second husband, Ray Redford, of 44 years. Bernie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Vincent Bardaro (Mike); son, Terry Vincent (Mary); and a stepdaughter, Pat Redford Taylor; grandchildren, Jennifer Bardaro, Greg Vincent, Christy Vincent, Eric Vincent; stepgrandchildren, Robbie Taylor, Katherine Taylor. Also surviving is a sister, Carolyn Panuska O'Brien; and her three children, Kim Vardiman, Paul O'Brien and Kris Morris. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to Crewe at the age of 44. Bernie enjoyed gardening and had an amazing green thumb. She had a profound love for animals and raised many dogs and cats during her lifetime. An avid football fan, she spent many nights watching her favorite teams. She found much comfort and strength over her lifetime in the Catholic church. Bernie's family is forever grateful to the staff of The Memory Center, Midlothian, for their guidance and care as her health declined. She battled dementia with grace, humor and remarkable strength. Interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens, in Rice, Virginia, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southside SPCA at southsidespca.org. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.Bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…