REDFORD, Jason Lloyd, 41, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was an aquarist and loved working with animals and fishing. He was a gifted artist and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Chelsea Redford; daughter, Lillian Dodge Maynard and her mother, Jessica; parents, Lloyd and Margaret Redford; stepson, William Robert Armstrong; and loving aunt, Debbie Isley (Arthur); and many friends and family. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, December 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. A reception will follow the graveside service at Pioneer Baptist Church, 3140 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), P.O. Box 8260, Richmond, Va. 23226. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Michelle Obama to speak in Richmond in March; tickets now on sale
-
Five people shot, one fatally, over 24-hour period in Richmond
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
America braces for possible french fry shortage after poor potato harvest
-
REVELEY, JESSICA