REDFORD, JASON

REDFORD, Jason Lloyd, 41, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was an aquarist and loved working with animals and fishing. He was a gifted artist and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Chelsea Redford; daughter, Lillian Dodge Maynard and her mother, Jessica; parents, Lloyd and Margaret Redford; stepson, William Robert Armstrong; and loving aunt, Debbie Isley (Arthur); and many friends and family. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, December 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. A reception will follow the graveside service at Pioneer Baptist Church, 3140 Darbytown Road, Henrico, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), P.O. Box 8260, Richmond, Va. 23226. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.