REDFORD, Otis "Toady" C., of Henrico, died quietly February 8, 2020. He was 88 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Z. Redford. They were married for 64 years and are now together again. He is survived by his children, Lynn R. Reynolds (Danny), H. Andrew Redford (Casey) and Joanne R. Sherlock (John). He was blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with a new one on the way. Otis was a lifelong resident of Richmond, a graduate of John Marshall High School, a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the Local Electrical Union 666, where he worked for over 50 years. Otis loved life in general. He had gifted hands, both for working and recreation. He enjoyed wood working, making furniture and other items. He loved boating and fishing, but most of all, he loved his family time. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Henrico, Va. 23229, followed by interment in the columbarium. A reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Richmond, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.View online memorial
