REDMAN, MARVIN

REDMAN, Marvin Jerome, 58, of Sandston, departed this life on December 4, 2019, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Charlene Redman; a daughter, LaToya Tyler (Dwayne) of New Kent; a son, Dante' Bonner of Henrico; a granddaughter, Arihanna Bonner of Henrico; and a grandson, Dominic Tyler of New Kent; and three sisters, Daphne McManus of Randallstown, Md., Gloria Gray of Tappahannock and Ruby Long of Midlothian. The viewing will be on Tuesday, December 10, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 2 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church, 342 Johnville Rd., Dunnsville. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.

