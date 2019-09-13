REDMAN, William Carroll, 84, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord September 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce. He is survived by his children, Rhonda (Jim), Brian and Donna; grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Samantha and Madeline; one great-grandchild, Brad; special cousin, Joy Kilgore (Buzzy). William retired from Allied Chemical. He volunteered for 22 years at St. Mary's Hospital. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 15, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 16, 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial