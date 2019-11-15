REDMON, Arthur I. "Artie" Jr., 59, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Redmon Sr. and Anne Gouldin Redmon. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debra Redmon; children, Ryan Redmon, Jacob Redmon, Valerie Redmon, James Beamer; grandchildren, Chloe and Frederick Beamer; and sister, Mary Harrison (Jim). The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, at Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to friendsofbryanpark.org.View online memorial