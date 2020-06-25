REDMOND, Rev. Wayne, 71, of Henrico, departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020. He retired from Hewlett Packard and was an Associate Minister at St. James Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Harolyn Mays Redmond; daughters, Dr. Donna Redmond Jones (Rendell), Dr. Rachelle Redmond Barnes (Zachary); three granddaughters, Keira Jones, Chelsea and Chloe Barnes; two sisters-in-law, Vanessa Mays Whaley and Marsha Mays-Bernard; three first cousins, Patricia Randolph, Wilda Hobbs and Rev. John W. Redmond; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Road. Rev. Kevin L. Sykes, Senior Pastor, officiating. Service will be livestreamed on Facebook and church website (sjbcofvarina.org). In lieu of flowers, donations to St. James Baptist Church Building Fund, send to Harolyn M. Redmond, P.O. Box 9458, Henrico, Va. 23228. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
