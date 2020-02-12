REECE, Marion Lumpkins, 88, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Marion was born in Kimball, McDowell County, West Virginia, on March 28, 1931, the daughter of T. Lacy and Pearl Ogle Lumpkins. Her maternal grandparents were William T. and Elizabeth Ogle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald K. Reece in 2017. They were married in 1953. She was also predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Cornett; and a brother, Lewis Lumpkins. Survivors are her niece, Jane Hicks and husband, Wayne, of Welch, W.Va.; nephew, Johnny Cornett and wife, Faye, of Mt. Sinai, N.Y.; nephew, Jimmy Cornett and wife, Lisa, of Horsepen, Va.; and nephew, Joseph Cornett and wife, Rachel, of Anderson, S.C. She also has several great-nephews and nieces. Marion was a 1949 graduate of Welch High School and of McLain's Business College in Bluefield, West Virginia. Her employment was with the U.S. government and she retired from Fort Lee, Va., following many years of service. She has been active in P.A.L., Beta Sigma Phi, the Hospitality Chapter of the Richmond Quilters Guild, as well as many other organizations and charity groups. She was also a member of Bramwell Chapter 158, Order of the Eastern Star, Bramwell, W.Va. It was Marion's request that she be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services were provided by the Cremation Society of Virginia, Richmond, Va. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so with the P. A. L., 3421 W. Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23221, or to the McDowell Public Library, Welch, W.Va. 24801.View online memorial
