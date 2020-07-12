REECE, Robert Warren, 82, of Hanover Courthouse, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard C. and Alberta T. Reece. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel B. Reece; daughter, Robin R. Walton (Steve); grandson, Justin S. Walton; brother, Clyde Monroe Reece (Sara); nephews, Clyde M. Reece Jr. (Page), Don B. Reece (Shelley) and Mark R. Reece; niece, Renee R. Innes (David); and numerous other family members. A private service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…