REECE, Robert Warren, 82, of Hanover Courthouse, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard C. and Alberta T. Reece. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ethel B. Reece; daughter, Robin R. Walton (Steve); grandson, Justin S. Walton; brother, Clyde Monroe Reece (Sara); nephews, Clyde M. Reece Jr. (Page), Don B. Reece (Shelley) and Mark R. Reece; niece, Renee R. Innes (David); and numerous other family members. A private service will be held at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 441, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

