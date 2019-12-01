REED, AGNES

REED, Mrs. Agnes Flippin Stephenson, 95, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was born Agnes Genever Flippin in Buckingham County, Virginia, to the late Mariah Catherine Davis Flippin and Edward Wesley Flippin, and was raised among a large blended family. Agnes was predeceased by all her siblings, Wesley Flippin, Charlie Flippin, Randolph Flippin, Thomas Hudgins, Walter Hudgins, Edmond Hudgins, Catherine Flippin Harding, Artie Flippin, Fulton Flippin and Lenora Flippin Kaverman. Agnes was the widow of Millard "Buddy" Stephenson and William Reed; and while she is survived by her only son, Lawrence Wesley Stephenson; she was also predeceased by her devoted daughter-in-law, Margaret Stephenson. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Christy Stephenson Bonderant and Jessica Stephenson Wrenn and their spouses; her great-grandchildren, Bryce Sheppard and Samantha Sheppard; and large extended family of nieces, nephews and their respective families. Agnes was a retiree of AH Robbins, where she had worked for many years. She loved living near the water and after retiring, enjoyed taking cruises and traveling to see new places. Agnes was a wonderful cook and she will be remembered for the many delicious recipes that nourished her family for all those years. Agnes- Momma, Grandma, or Aunt Agnes, as we called her- passed away on the morning of Thanksgiving after a long and full life, the poignancy of which is not lost on us as we are grateful for her life and the legacy she left behind. Family is a blessing and we encourage those who wish to honor Agnes' memory to donate to a charity that is special and meaningful to your family. Family and friends will gather for a graveside memorial service on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home & Crematory are serving the Reed family.View online memorial