REED, Carmella Maxine Bolden, departed this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Maxine was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, April C. Reed; parents, Myrtle B. Bolden and Oscar C. Bolden; and a loving fiance, Charles Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Amber C. Reed; Amber's fiance, Daishon Rivers; two grandchildren, Robert A. Mathis Jr. (of Ohio) and Damari Rivers; five siblings, Rose B. Whitmire, Christola G. Minor, Carnell C. Bolden, Alvin S. Bolden and Tony R. Bolden; six nieces, four great-nieces, five great-nephews, one great-great-niece, seven devoted friends and a host of other loving relatives and friends.View online memorial
