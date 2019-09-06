REED, Demetrius, age 18, of Richmond, departed this life August 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas E. Reed Jr.; and grandfather, Douglas E. Reed Sr. He is survived by his mother, Tia Reed; his maternal grandparents, Dow and Ted Licence; his paternal grandmother, Rhonda Reed; two sisters, Acacia Barnett and Tianna Simone Reed; three brothers, Daryl, Dominic and Derek Reed; two aunts, five uncles, one niece, two nephews, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:15 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial