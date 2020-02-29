REED, Ellen P., age 94, of Bruington, Va., passed away peacefully Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Wilbur N. Reed; and is survived by her devoted son, Wayne Greenwood; three grandchildren, Brian Greenwood (Kelly), Craig Greenwood (Kara) and Allison Greenwood (Matt); and three great-grandchildren, Reed, Smith and Kenleigh Grace. Ellen retired in 1987 after 21 years of service with the United States Postal Service. Along with her strong faith, she had an endless love for her family. Her friendship and love will be missed by all. Her remains rest at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett, where family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Bruington Baptist Church. Interment in church cemetery.View online memorial
