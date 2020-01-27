REED, Irene Holmes, has danced her last dance to heaven on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born June 9, 1926, in Clark's Summit, N.J., to Charles and Ruth Holmes. Irene lived a life that expanded 93 1/2 years of dancing, biking, hiking, traveling, swimming and gardening into her 90s. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence A. Reed Sr.; sons, Clarence A. Reed Jr., Bruce A. Reed and Robert Reed; siblings, Ethel Matthews (Bill), Ruth Barnhurst (Bill), Charles Holmes Jr. (Betty) and Robert Holmes. Irene is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Reed Larson (Ken); grandchildren, Anna R. and Paul G. Larson and Joseph Reed (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Tyler (Emily) and Jessica Reed. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
