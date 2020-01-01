REED, James "Bubba," age 81, of Richmond, departed this life December 25, 2019. He is survived by one son, David Holley (Kimberly); Ana Mendez (Elias) and Elba Martinez (Joel), who were like daughters; three grandchildren, Alana Stimphil, Darian Holley and Johanna Ademisoye; one sister, Mary Alice Owens; a host of nieces, among them a devoted, Joyce Branch; nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Thursday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, 1 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Stephen Hewlett (pastor) officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Friday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
