REED, Mark A., 59, of Beaverdam, Va., passed away October 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Logan Reed; his parents, Ronald and Joyce Reed; sister, Cindy Goodman (Mike); brothers, Mike Reed, Bart Reed and Bret Reed; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held November 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at Taylorsville Baptist Church, 15415 Taylorsville Rd., Doswell, Va. 23047, with a reception to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Taylorsville Baptist Church, Attn: Food Pantry.View online memorial
