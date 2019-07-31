REED, Ronald Darrow, Ret. Sgt. "Rocky," went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rebecca Reed; his parents, Stanford and Janie Reed; and his son, Michael Lloyd. He is survived by his sister, Judy Harris. Ron was a Sergeant and Lead Detective with the Richmond City Police Department for more than 30 years. His nickname during those years was "Rocky," which was how he was known by his fellow policemen. A graveside service will held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, where he will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian in Hopewell. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial