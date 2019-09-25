REED, Susan Leftwich, 63, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on September 22, 2019. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Reed; and her parents, Mary and James Leftwich. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Kim; her grandchildren, Kristina Kim, Brandon Kim and Noah Kim; one great-grandchild, Taemin Buckingham; her sister, Debbie Golden, brother-in-law, Brian Golden and nephew, Chris Golden; and her brother, Jimmy Leftwich. Susan's memory will forever be in the hearts of all the friends and nurses that helped with her care over the years. Susan fought many health battles over the last 17 years after a severe brain stem stroke. She shocked everyone with her will to live and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. Susan's family will receive guest from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield, Va. Susan will travel to Covington, Va., to her final resting place for a graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Stroke Foundation in her memory.View online memorial