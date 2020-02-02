REED, William G., 73, of Chesterfield, passed away January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Corrie Mae Reed. He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa; his loving father, Elbert Reed, a WWII veteran; daughter, Holly and her husband, Bill; son, Stefan and his wife, Nikki; two sisters, Diane and Beverly; and a host of many other loving family members. William served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired in 1993, as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia. Condolences at blileys.com.View online memorial
