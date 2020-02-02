REED, WILLIAM

REED, William G., 73, of Chesterfield, passed away January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Corrie Mae Reed. He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa; his loving father, Elbert Reed, a WWII veteran; daughter, Holly and her husband, Bill; son, Stefan and his wife, Nikki; two sisters, Diane and Beverly; and a host of many other loving family members. William served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired in 1993, as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia. Condolences at blileys.com.

