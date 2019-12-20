REESE, Annie Robina Robertson, 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on December 16, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, with whom she had lived for many years. Annie was the daughter of the late Madeline Toney and Leroy Rice Robertson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Dawson Reese Sr.; grandson, Jeffery Edward Evans; brother, Durward Carter Robertson; and her daughter-in-law, Donna Wigginton Reese (Dawson). She is survived by her brother, Leroy Wendell Robertson (Anne); daughter, Janet Reese Evans (James); son, L. Dawson Reese Jr.; and her former daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Reese; also seven grandchildren, Tracey Horne (Kenny), James Evans Jr. (Michelle), Robert Evans (Sheila), Cathy Reese Morgan, Susan Antonellini, Lori Heath (Alex) and Steven Reese (Kimberly); 14 great-grandchildren, Alan, Aaron, Lacey, Taylor, Jordan, Andrew, Hailey, Danika, Dayton, Kaleb, Brookley, Ian, Zayden, Spencer; and two great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Bryce. Annie will always be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord with all her heart and enjoyed crocheting things for her loved ones and friends. Her books were her constant companions and another source of strength for her throughout her years here on earth. There will be no local services in North Carolina. The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., followed by a funeral ceremony at 2 p.m. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at Blileys.com. "All is well with her soul."View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam wants to boost tobacco and fuel taxes, end vehicle inspections, slash registration fees
-
'Rumors of War' was purchased for $2 million; Pam and Bill Royall were instrumental in the acquisition
-
Spanberger says she will vote to impeach Trump
-
Spotsylvania County man gets five life terms for sexual assault of child
-
American Civil War Museum's CEO Christy Coleman leaving Richmond museum for Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation