REESE-JOHNSON, KEIRA

REESE-JOHNSON, Keira, 20, of Chesterfield, received her wings Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Zekei Johnson. She leaves cherished memories to her parents, Shankeithy Johnson-Pegram (Frank) and Melvin Reese; brother, Frank Pegram III; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of KEIRA REESE-JOHNSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.