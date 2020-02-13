REESE, Julius Hudson "Jay" Jr., of Scottsburg, Va., passed away February 11, 2020. He was born in Grand Forks, N.D., on October 16, 1963, and was 56 years of age. He was the son of Julius Hudson Reese Sr. and Patsy Ruth Carr Reese; and was married to Rosemary Eudy Reese, who all survive. He was a member and Deacon of Scottsburg Baptist Church. Jay was also a past Chief of Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Past President and a member of Board of Directors for Halifax County Farm Bureau, Halifax County AG Committee, past President of Virginia Farm Bureau Young Farmers Committee, past member of Farm Bureau State Vegetable Advisory Committee. Jay's passing will leave a void not just within Halifax County but across the State of Virginia. Jay Reese is survived by his wife, Rosemary Eudy Reese of Scottsburg; one daughter, Cameron Nicole Reese of Nashville, Tenn.; one son, Julius Hudson "Trey" Reese III and wife, Erin, of Scottsburg; his parents, Hudson and Patsy Reese of Scottsburg; his brother, Don Reese and wife, Sara, of Scottsburg; his mother-in-law, Margaret Eudy of Scottsburg; niece and nephews, Will, Kent and Sara Beth Reese. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Scottsburg Baptist Church, with the Rev. Kermit Evans officiating. Burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home and other times at his home. For memorials please consider Scottsburg Baptist Church, P.O. Box 85, Scottsburg, Va. 24589 or Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 96, Scottsburg, Va. 24589. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
