REESE, Kenneth D., 75, of Richmond, went to his eternal home with God the Father on December 26, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones as he peacefully passed into heaven. Kenny was well-loved for his genuine kindness, patience and humility, despite life's challenges. He appreciated simple things such as fishing and strawberry ice cream, but he also had an affection for Harley Davidson motorcycles. Kenny briefly served in the National Guard before working for Harris Electric as a master electrician until his retirement. He then lived on Kaua'i from 2013 to 2018 with his son, Shawn and his family, where he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Charmed by his quick wit and relaxed manner, islanders accepted Kenny as one of their kupuna (grandparents). In 2018, Kenny moved back to Richmond and loved visits from his many friends and ice cream from his constant companions, Sandra Gattuso (sister), Cindy Holsapple (niece), Judy McLane and Ashley and Peyton Pritchard. Kenny was preceded in death by his mother, Florence McCullough; father, George Reese; stepfather, Pete McCullough; sister, Jane Brock; and wife, Connie Williamson Reese. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Gattuso; son, Shawn Reese (Dana); grandchildren, Brett, Miya and Jacob; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A Celebration of Life reception will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Koloa Missionary Church, 3370 Poipu Rd., Koloa, Hawaii 96756 (www.koloamissionary.com).View online memorial
