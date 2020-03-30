REESE, LEWIS

REESE, Lewis Carl, 96 years old, beloved brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at the Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center, Richmond, Va., on March 25, 2020. Lewis was born June 15, 1923 in Lunenburg County, Va., and was the third child born to the union of James and Laura Reese of Kenbridge, Va. Lewis served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Normandy, France during WWII. After his military service, he was employed at Fort (formerly Camp) Pickett and 30-plus years with Pyxus International, Inc. (formerly Commonwealth Tobacco Co.) until retirement in 1985. He is survived by five children, Carroll Reavis, Richmond, Va., Patricia Smith, Los Angeles, Calif., Audrey Seay, Richmond, Va., Michael Reavis, Richmond, Va., Connie Thompson, Chesapeake, Va.; and Barbara Branch ("She's my daughter, too"), Richmond, Va.; and dear friend, Ms. Mary Harper, Kenbridge, Va. He is survived by sisters, Allie Mae Hinton, Bessie Callahan; and brother, Pernell Reese, all of Kenbridge, Va. His remains rest at S.P. Jones & Son, Kenbridge, Va. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

