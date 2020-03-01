REESE, Robert Edward "Bobby," passed on February 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Catherine; sister, Bernice; and son, Robert Edward Reese lll. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Donna Valdrighi (Mike), Patti Moss (Paul), Thomas Smith; and grandchildren, Ashley Loth, Cameron, Sean and Trevor Moss, Gianna Valdrighi, McKenzie Smith; and many friends. A lifelong resident of Ashland and a longtime diesel mechanic at Truckstops of America. He also enjoyed a good NASCAR race with his favorite, Dale Earnhardt Sr.View online memorial
