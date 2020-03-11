REID, Alyce, 102, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, Brenda (Harvey) Stoner and Howard (Sandra) Reid Jr.; granddaughter, Christina (Mark) Seale; and grandsons, Brian Reid, Nicholas (Talisha) Sachlis, Jason (Allison) Sachlis, Jacob (Kimberly) Reid. Alyce was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Howard Reid; parents, David E. and Johnny Ruth Starke; six brothers and two sisters. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd. Her funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Branch's Baptist Church, with her graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Branch's Bereavement Committee at 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234.View online memorial
