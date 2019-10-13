REID, Audrey May, 87, born July 1, 1932, departed this world on October 10, 2019, to go be with her Heavenly Father and her loved ones who have gone before. She is survived by her children, Nancy Pannell Roane, Ronald Reid, Mary Lee, Carolyn Smith and Gwen Reid; grandchildren, Robert Pannell II, Brendan Lee, Landon Lee, Addison Keener, Conley Hudson, Grey and Reed Haubert; great-grandchildren, Carter and Carson Lee. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Greer Reid. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with her service beginning at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband at 3 p.m. on October 15, 2019, in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/audrey-reid.View online memorial