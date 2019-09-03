REID, Corey "ShaRule," 41, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Viola Reid. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Siva; siblings, Lorraine, Nicole, A.D., Murt, Sue Sue, Walliah, Lashawn and Rashawn; fiancee, Tieshena; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, and where the family will receive family and friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial