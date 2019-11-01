REID, Patricia "Pat" Robinson, 71, of Richmond, Va., passed away at her home on October 30, 2019. Patricia is survived by her husband of 48 years, John R. "Jack" Reid; and their three children, Jennifer Reid Groszkowski (Kevin) of Annapolis, Md., John Robert Reid III (Whitney) of New York, N.Y. and Elizabeth Reid Pargament (Robert) of York, Pa.; and nine grandchildren, Anna, Catherine and Michael Groszkowski, Ella, Kate and Jack Reid and Reid, Claire and Caroline Pargament. She is also survived by her sister, Josephine Robinson; brother, F. Lee Robinson (Annie); her sister, Joan Mary Avenius (the late David); and sister-in-law, Margot Robinson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Patricia Reid; and her brother, Frederick F. Robinson Jr. Pat was born to the late Josephine and Frederick F. Robinson of Lee Farm, Danbury, Conn., on February 10, 1948. She attended St. Peter's School in Danbury for elementary and middle school and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, in 1965. Pat studied food and nutrition, earning a bachelor's from The College of St. Elizabeth in New Jersey, in 1969. After college, while working in Pittsburgh as a dietetic intern, she met Jack Reid and they were married on May 22, 1971, at St. Peter's Church in Danbury, Conn. Pat's greatest joy was her family. She was a truly gifted "home-maker" as she established and shared family traditions, gathering her family together as frequently as possible. She loved planning and creating these joyful gatherings, making it look effortless. She viewed each day as a gift to be appreciated, turning ordinary events into celebrations. Pat was sage with her advice, constant in her unwavering support of her family and friends and gracefully brought joy and beauty to all she did. Throughout her life, she quietly used her gifts to serve others at St. Mary's Church and School in Greenville, S.C., St. Joseph's Villa in Richmond, Va. and the Thomas Jefferson Garden Club of Virginia. In 2002, The Junior League of Richmond presented her with a Volunteer Achievement Award, "Women Who Inspire Us." Her example of love, generosity, faith and grace has been an inspiration to her family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury Conn., on Sunday, November 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4, at St. Peter Church, Main St., Danbury, Conn., with interment in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, following the Mass. A memorial Mass celebrating Pat's life will be held November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, Richmond, Va. or Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond, Va.View online memorial
