REILLY, Francis "Frank," 68, passed away on December 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Proffitt Hall Reilly; his daughters, Jen Reilly Blackwell (Jody), Laura Reilly and Kim Reilly; his stepdaughters, Heather Hall Mallory, Sara Hall and Lisa Hall (deceased); six grandchildren; and four sisters (Patricia, Sheila, Kathi and MaryAnne). Frank retired from Kraft Nabisco in Henrico, Va. The memorial service is on December 20, at 2 p.m. at The Celebration Center, 879 Research Road, Chesterfield, Va. (casual attire).View online memorial