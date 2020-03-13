REINHARD, Robert, passed away March 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Meyer Reinhard; and his son, Steven Meyer Reinhard; and brother, Harry M. Reinhard. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Richard and his wife, Jinx; grandchildren, Aaron, Emma and Miranda; and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Jackoway; two nieces and a nephew. He was born December 19, 1925. Bob, a lifelong Richmonder, attended Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Richmond. He volunteered for military service in 1944. He received his Army infantry basic training at Camp Wheeler in Macon, Georgia. He was deployed to France, where he was wounded in combat. Six months were spent recovering at a hospital in England. Bob returned to the 100th division Infantry and served until the war's end. In 1946, he was honorably discharged and received a Purple Heart. Bob then returned to the family business, National Seal Works, Inc., which was established in 1891. He became the third generation owner and continued active in the family business as an advisor until his passing. As the world learned of the Holocaust and the establishment of the State of Israel, his interests and community efforts were to Jewish organizations. Bob was a member of Beth Ahabah Temple and was actively involved with the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and the Federation's annual fund raising campaign. The Federation established the Bob Reinhard Award, which is given annually to a recipient recognizing outstanding campaign work. For over 60 years he enjoyed fundraising to help co-religionists, locally, nationally and internationally. Bob celebrated his 72nd wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Shirley, March 7, 2020. Bob's love of life and interests included traveling with Shirley, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, weekly poker games, walks on the beach collecting shells and his annual trips to New York and Baltimore to see the Yankees play with his son, Rick and his grandson, Aaron. Bob caught the fish that didn't get away in 1969. He was proud of his nine foot White Marlin during his trip to Acapulco. He will be truly missed by all his family, friends and community. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15, at Bliley Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. Due to public health concerns, a reception will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond or a charity of choice.View online memorial
