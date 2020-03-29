REMINGTON, Leslie Ann, 61, passed from earthly bonds to be with her God on March 22, 2020. She was born September 15, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, to James A. and Jean M. Remington. Her family moved to Richmond in 1971 and Leslie lived the rest of her life in the great Commonwealth of Virginia. Leslie was passionate about many things, especially her two sons, Joe and Skip. She loved them fiercely. Other passions included scrapbooking, collecting, baking and cooking, the Outer Banks, Native American jewelry and culture and Mickey Mouse. She loved visiting the Indian Market in Santa Fe, N.M.; traveling to wineries in Charlottesville, Va., with her son, Joe; and visiting the happiest place on earth Disney World with both her sons. Leslie earned a B.A. degree in economics from the University of Richmond. After a career of homemaking, she returned to higher education and attained a master's degree in education from Mary Baldwin College. She was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority and the May L. Keller Alumnae Club in Richmond, along with her mother; and later was asked to join PEO International, a philanthropic organization for women. Leslie is survived by her sons, Skip A. Remington and Joseph A. Remington; father, James A. Remington; sisters, Karen L. Remington and Jill Remington Powers (Mike); brothers, Eric J. Remington (Amy) and John A. Remington (Beth); plus eight nieces and nephews, among them her goddaughter, Laura Nell Powers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean M. Remington. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Services in this time of national crisis will be private. Remembrances for Leslie and her sons may be shared on the Bliley's website. Any contributions may be directed to mental health organizations in the Richmond area.View online memorial
