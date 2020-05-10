RENFROE, Barbara Ann (Gadd), of Midlothian, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl H. Renfroe Sr.; her mother, Claudine Perdue Smith; and father, Luther Elmer Gadd; and her son, Thomas "Tommy" Patterson. She is survived by her children, Steve Patterson, Sandra McGrory (Danny), Sheila Little (David), Carl "CJ" Renfroe. She was blessed to be known as "Nanny" by 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, which were the joys of her life! She is also survived by her sister, Janice Jones; and her brothers, John Gadd and Richard Gadd; as well as several close nieces and nephews. The family will be having a private ceremony and are planning on having a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA RENFROE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.