RENN, G.G., of Prince George, Va., passed peacefully on the morning of January 16, 2020, after a long illness. He was retired from Ironworkers Local #28. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy; daughters, Christine and Catherine; son, Doug and daughter-in-law, Stephanie; grandchildren, Alexandria, Ashley and Andrew; brother, Frank A. Renn; aunt, Doris (Deigh) Simpson. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House in Bon Air.View online memorial
