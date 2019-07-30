RENNER, Arthur Lewis, 73 years old, of Ashland, Va., went home to be with his Creator July 26, 2019. A man who walked with God, he was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred Knott Renner Jr. and Marion High Renner; and his brother, Winfred Schaeffer Renner. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Leonard Renner, of 52 years; two sons, Robert Lewis Renner (Cathy) and David Winfred Renner (Sarah); three granddaughters, Marion Renner LaCourse (James), Aimee Leigh Renner and Carmen Alexis Renner; three nephews, Fred Renner, Jeff Renner and Rick Renner; one niece, Shannon Wells Depace; and two sisters-in-law, Janice Leonard Wells and Karen Smith Renner. He worked for Hungerford Plumbing for 14 years and for Lydall/Lutlow for 24 years. He was also a preacher known as Circuit Rider by his CB Radio friends. He was a family man, great husband and the best dad sons could ever ask for. He enjoyed camping in Harpers Ferry, W.Va. and Galax, Va. He also enjoyed cruise-ins with his 1960 Chevy Impala and talking with all his cruising buddies. He will be missed by all until we meet again. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 1, at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Hope Community Church at 12755 Old Ridge Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015.View online memorial