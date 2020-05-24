RETIRED SGM CONNOR, David E., 83, of Hopewell, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. Born July 23, 1936, he was preceded in death by parents, William and Annie Connor; brothers, Mack, Wayne, Bob, Bill, Cecil and Mike Connor; and sister, Minnie Baker. He is survived by wife, Evelyn Connor; son, Ray Connor and his wife, Cathy; daughter, Sherry Stadler and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Westley Connor and his wife, Christian, Dale Connor, Christopher Connor and his wife, Paige, John and Alyssa Stadler; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Kyliee, Cameron, Rosemary and Evelyn Connor; and his sister, Nancy Powers. SGM Connor loved his family and his country. A true patriot, SGM Connor served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, which included service as a part of the occupying forces in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. SGM Connor will be dearly missed by his family and his faithful friends at the Ft. Lee Golf Course. He will always be remembered for his loving, generous spirit, his gently, easy-going nature and his precious smile. A family graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery on May 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.View online memorial
