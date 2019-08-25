REVIS, John H., 72, of Richmond, departed this life August 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Scipio. He is survived by his wife, Angella Revis; one daughter, Gwen Scipio; one granddaughter, Alexandria Scipio; three sisters, Mildred Revis, Elaine Revis and Brenda Chapman (James); three brothers, Wendell (Janice), Robert (Felecia) and Melvin Revis; one aunt, Gladys Smoot; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; four sisters-in-law, Christine Revis, Geraldine Poteat and Linda and Mary Alexander; seven brothers-in-law, O'Neal, Richard, Tommy, Grover, Curtis, Angelo and Larry Alexander; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held Monday, at 12 noon. Rev. Angelo Alexander officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial