REX, Helen L., 97, of Powhatan, formerly of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Lesnik and Valeria Lesnik; her husband, Stewart Clifton Rex; and daughter, Ann Rex Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Rex-Roberson (John); grandsons, Cliff Clark (Tracy) and Eddie Clark (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Brennan, Emily and Caleb; along with her extended family of the Robersons, Kreisheimers and Cartwrights. Her family was dear to her heart. She enjoyed her vegetable garden, her flowers, canning her award-winning pickles and all the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to Bon Secours Community Hospice House and Legacy Hospice. A memorial ceremony will be held 4 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.View online memorial
