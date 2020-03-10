REYNOLDS, Audrey Walker, 92, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood James Reynolds; brothers, Earl Walker, Raymond Walker; sister, Louise Murray; and brother, Wayne Walker. She is survived by her son, William O. Kay; grandchildren, Cher M. Pitts, Justin William Kay (Crystal), Shannon Nicole Kay and Cory C. Kay; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Isabella Pitts, Kelsey Kay and Gage Allen Kay; sister-in-law, Betty Walker; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Bon Secours Community Hospice House. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA.View online memorial
