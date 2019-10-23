REYNOLDS, Bernice Johnson, 103, of Norfolk, Virginia, went home to her lord on October 20, 2019. Formerly of Richmond, Virginia, Bernice was born on October 4, 1916, in Davis Station, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Isobel Johnson; stepfather, John E. Martin Sr.; her devoted husband of 47 years, Charles Reynolds; a son, Charles Albert "Al"; a sister, Edith M. Sutton; and three brothers, Reynolds Johnson, Samuel Johnson and John E. Martin Jr. She is survived by a son, Robert E. Reynolds "Bob"; sisters-in-law, Marge Johnson and Lorraine Martin; nephews, Riley, Brad and Hiram Johnson; Harry Hawley, Sammy Martin and Robert Purcell (Jean); nieces, Merry Dawn Donati (John), Susan Baisden and Margaret Sanders (Woodrow); several great-nieces and nephews, and many loving church and neighbor friends; especially Karen and Bob Cookson, Lolene Parker, Diane Foushay, Margaret Sewell, Toni and James King and Ginny and Bob Sherman. Bernice was a devoted member of Coleman Place Presbyterian Church for over 65 years, where she served as a choir member, youth leader and in many Women of the Church activities. She was also a volunteer at Lake Taylor Hospital for over 20 years and worked at Rices Department Store in Norfolk for many years. For the past several years she had been a member of Cornerstone Baptist. The family also wishes to give heartfelt gratitude to Elizabeth Hoggany and her staff for the wonderful and loving care they gave Bernice for the last three years. A visitation for friends and family will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home on October 25, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. On October 26, 2019, after a graveside service at 10 a.m. a memorial service will be held in the Woodlawn Chapel, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Tim McLendon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory be sent to Lake Taylor Hospital, 1309 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, Virginia 23502.View online memorial