REYNOLDS, Erika Anneliese, 84, of Richmond, departed this life on April 20, 2020, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sofie Nied; and husband, Guy A. Reynolds Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Sylvia Wilson (William); son, Michael Reynolds (Ingrid); stepdaughter, Sheila Dorton; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Services for Erika are private. The family of Erika Reynolds would like to thank everyone who supported them over the years with prayers, calls and acts of kindness.View online memorial
