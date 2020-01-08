REYNOLDS, Jean K., 92, of Sandston, Va., went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Lillie Kerr; brother, Bernard Kerr; and her beloved husband of 70 years, Harold T. "Plucky" Reynolds. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark T. (Linda), Stephen K. and John E. (Michelle) Reynolds; grandchildren, Brandi Kiser, Ward Bruce, Eric Reynolds Jr., Stacey Davis, Erica Marchenko; and five great-grandchildren, all of whom lovingly call her "Mama Jean." Jean was a life-long member of 70 years of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Saints Alive Choir and Church Choir, served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Jean served as Matron of Honor for the Eastern Star, Montrose Chapter 176 and worked as Executive Assistant to the Virginia State Librarian for over 20 years. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will take place on Saturday at 12 noon. Jean will be laid to rest in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JEAN REYNOLDS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.